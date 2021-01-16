Police: 3 hurt following triple shooting in North Philadelphia

article

Authorities say three young men are expected to survive following a shooting at a housing complex Saturday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers patrolling Philadelphia's 22nd district responded to the 2000 block of North 11th Street around 8 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

The victims, ages 19, 20 and 22, suffered gunshot wounds to the legs. They were taken to Temple University Hospital by police and are expected to recover.

Investigators are working to determine what lead to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter