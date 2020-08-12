Police: 3 men charged following series of drug busts in Tom's River

article

Authorities in Ocean County say three men are behind bars after separate drug busts in early August netted more than 30 bricks of heroin, two guns, and suspected drug money.

Tom's River Police say two of the three arrests were part of a months-long investigation into the distribution of drugs within the township.

William Needham, 34, was arrested during a traffic stop on Aug. 3 after officers discovered 17 bricks of heroin and nearly $2,000 inside his Ford F-350 pickup truck. Needham was charged with second-degree possession with intent to deliver and his truck was seized.

Days later, 60-year-old Ricky Galloway was also nabbed during a traffic stop after heroin, cocaine and a .40 handgun were found in his car. As part of the investigation, officers searched Galloway's home and found 18 bricks of heroin, more cocaine and over $7k in cash. Galloway was charged with several narcotics and weapons-related offenses, including second-degree possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

Last Tuesday, Tom's River Police arrested Daniel Dornbierer during a traffic stop on Route 37. The 42-year-old was reportedly in possession of heroin and a handgun with a scratched serial number and hollow point bullets. Dornbierer was charged with possession of heroin and several weapons offenses.

Authorities say all three men were sent to a county jail where they await detainment hearings.

