Police: 3 men force their way into home, tie up and blindfold woman's granddaughter

Police say three men forced their way into an elderly woman's Overbrook home where they tied up and blindfolded her 20-year-old granddaughter.

It happened on the 5400 block of West Montogomery Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, the men made off with cash. They were last seen making their getaway in a gray or silver Chevy Malibu.

No injuries were reported. So far, no arrests have been made.

