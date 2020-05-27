Police: 3-year-old child killed following head-on collision in Mayfair

A head-on collision left a 3-year-old child dead and others hurt with non-life threatening injuries in Mayfair.

It happened on Frankford Avenue and Robbins Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“You just knew after the screeching of the car’s tires it was going to be massive," said a woman who didn’t want to be identified. She says she and several others helped the victims who were in a dark colored SUV.

“Everything was spewing fluids and liquids,” she said. The woman says several men pried open the doors to free the driver and front passenger. She says two children were in the back.

“One person yelled this guy is an EMT and he started working on the baby and everyone else just tried to maintain pressure on the points where the blood was flowing,” she said.

SKYFOX flew over the scene Wednesday.

It started with a call about a woman leaving the scene of an accident.

"The first accident occurred at Frankford and McGhee Street a block away. The vehicle fled that scene. A black pick-up truck left that scene at a high rate of speed and had a head-on collision with an SUV on the 6200 block of Frankford Avenue," said Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton.

Police say the driver of the pick-up stopped after hitting a parked car.

"The occupant of that vehicle got out and attempted to elude police. We actually apprehended the operator who was clearly under the influence of something," Deputy Commissioner Singleton added.

