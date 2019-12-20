Police: 30-year-old man critically injured after fight over firearm in Kensington

article

Police in Kensington are investigating after a 30-year-old man was critically shot.

Authorities say, police were called to the 2100 block of East Dauphin Street on a reported shooting inside a residence Thursday night, about 10:15.

Police found one 30-year-old man shot in the stomach and leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say two men wearing ski masks reportedly knocked on the front door of the dwelling where the 30-year-old man was shot. It was said the men forced their way into the residence, using a gun. It was at that point a fight broke out over the weapon.

Officials the investigation is on going. No arrests have been made.

___________________

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP