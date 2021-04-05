Police: 34-year-old woman shot multiple times in Kensington

article

A 34-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot multiple times in Kensington.

Officials say police responded to the 200 block of East Indiana Ave Monday night, just before 8:30, on the report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They rushed her to Temple University Hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Police say they have made no arrests and no weapon has been found. An investigation is ongoing.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

