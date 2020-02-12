Police: 4 arrested after shots fired at officer in Trenton

article

New Jersey State Police say four people have been arrested after shots were fired at an officer inside a task force vehicle in Trenton, New Jersey.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. Wednesday when a Hamilton Township police officer assigned to the New Jersey State Police Crime Suppression Central Unit Task Force observed a shooting in progress in the area of West State Street and Parkside Avenue, according to police.

Investigators say the officer, who was operating an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect vehicle to the area of the Oakland Park Apartments on Coolidge Avenue when he was fired upon from inside the vehicle.

The task force car was struck, but the officer was not injured, police said. Police say several weapons were recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

