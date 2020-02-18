Police: 4 people found dead inside tent in Stanton, Del.

article

Delaware State Police are investigating after four people were found dead inside a tent in Stanton, Delaware.

The discovery was made in a wood area on the 500 block of Main Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, no foul play is suspected at this time.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

