Expand / Collapse search

Police: 4-year-old critical after being shot in Germantown

Published 
Updated 9:15PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a 4-year-old child is fighting for their life after being shot Thursday night in Philadelphia's Germantown section. 

The shooting reportedly happened on East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small from the Philadelphia Police Department said the 4-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital. 

No information has been shared on what sparked the gunfire, and police have not said if any arrests have been made. 

This is a developing story