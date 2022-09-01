Police: 4-year-old critical after being shot in Germantown

article

Authorities say a 4-year-old child is fighting for their life after being shot Thursday night in Philadelphia's Germantown section.

The shooting reportedly happened on East Penn Street around 8:30 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small from the Philadelphia Police Department said the 4-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No information has been shared on what sparked the gunfire, and police have not said if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story