2 men shot while sitting outside of friends Southwest Philadelphia apartment, police say

Two men were shot while sitting outside of a friend's apartment in Southwest Philadelphia, police say.

Officials say the incident happened just after 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of South 54th Drive.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 22-year-old man who was shot in the legs and a 26-year-old man who was shot in the heat, according to authorities.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the men were transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

According to authorities, the men were sitting on the front steps of a friend's apartment when someone fired several shots at them.

Police say the men were unable to identify their shooter and no ballistic evidence was found on scene.

The investigation is ongoing and active.