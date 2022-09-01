Police: 2 people shot at apartment complex in Cheltenham Township

article

Cheltenham Township Police are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting happened around 2:21 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities say police and EMS were dispatched to a parking lot of an apartment complex on Limekiln Pike in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township.

Officials say first responders found a person with gunshot wounds to the hands and another with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both people were transported to an area trauma center, according to authorities.

Police say it is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-885-1600.