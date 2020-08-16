Police: 5 people shot at large gathering in North Philadelphia

article

Five people are recovering after they were shot in North Philadelphia Saturday night.

According to officials, police were on the scene of a large gathering near the intersection 9th and Brown Streets Saturday, around 11:30 p.m.

In the midst of about 200 people gathered, gunshots rang out from multiple directions and from multiple weapons, authorities say.

In the wake of gunshots, police found five victims ranging in age from 16 to 26-years-old.

The victims were transported to both Temple University Hospital and Jefferson Hospital, all with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

