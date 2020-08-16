Gun violence grips Philadelphia over weekend leaving 4 dead, several wounded

article

A 17-year-old boy is among four people who were shot and killed over the weekend in Philadelphia. The widespread gun violence saw police respond to nearly 20 shootings from Friday night to Sunday morning.

Police say the spate of gun violence began just before 9:30 on Friday night when a 17-year-old boy was gunned down on Harold Street in Kensington. The teenage victim was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

Soon after, authorities responded to 10 more shootings across the city. A 28-year-old man was critically wounded after he was shot in the chest at a home in Brewerytown. An 18-year-old was shot nine times in Kensington but is expected to recover. And a 17-year-old was critically wounded in North Philadelphia.

The senseless gunfire did not abate on Saturday, as police say nine more shootings occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday. Included in the violence, police say at least five people between the ages of 16-26 were injured when an unknown gunman opened fire during a gathering of 200 in North Philadelphia.

Speaking at the scene, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw described the violence as "disturbing" and "disheartening."

"We’re doing everything that we can to make sure that we resolve these matters in an expeditious manner so we can hopefully get ahead of anything that could occur as a result of this," Outlaw said.

Elsewhere in the city, police say three men were killed by gunfire overnight Saturday. A 20-year-old man was gunned down on Webster Street in South Philadelphia sometime before midnight. In Overbrook, police say a 23-year-old man was killed near the intersection of Landsdowne Avenue and North Robinson Street. Gunfire also reportedly claimed the life of a man in Holmesburg sometime before 5 a.m.

The city's growing issue with gun violence was emphasized last week when it was reported that Philadelphia now ranks second in the nation in homicides behind only Chicago.

Last week, community and city leaders came together for two days to brainstorm how to combat intercity violence after the shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in West Philadelphia.

The city has also spearheaded an effort to limit guns on the streets by starting a gun check program where people can surrender their firearms anonymously.

