Police: 5-year-old injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in which a five-year-old was injured.

Police responded to Episcopal Hospital Thursday evening, just after 7:30, on the report of a child shot and at the hospital, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found a five-year-old child with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The child was stabilized at the hospital and transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The child was listed as stable.

Police say an investigation is underway. Officials stated police went to the 2400 block of North 5th Street, where they believe the child lived with family members in a house. Once inside the residence, police did find a gun in an upstairs bedroom, along with blood in the room.

Officials stated no arrests have been made and the investigation is active.