Police: 7-year-old, woman wounded after gunman opens fire on car

Police say a 24-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy were wounded after someone opened fire on a car in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 57th and Girard around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

