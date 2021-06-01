Police: 70-year-old man's body found in warehouse in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after the body of a 70-year-old man was discovered Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 6000 block of Yocum Street at approximately 8:20 a.m. for report of smoke coming from the warehouse.

The fire department located the body of the man on the second floor. He had been reported missing and was last seen five days ago.

Authorities say the man had significant trauma to the head and was discovered nowhere near the fire scene. He was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 8:40 a.m.

