Police: 76-year-old woman abducted at gunpoint, robbed in West Norriton Township

West Norriton Township police say they are searching for two women accused of abducting a 76-year-old woman at gunpoint at a Marshalls department store.

The alleged incident happened on July 11 around 1 p.m. at the store located at 540 S. Trooper Road.

According to police, one of the women showed the victim a semi-automatic firearm inside a purse. Investigators say the women told the victim not to scream or they would kill her family.

Police say they all left Marshalls and sat in the victim’s car for about an hour discussing the victim’s bank accounts and her ability to make large withdraws of $6,000. At that point, one of the women left the vehicle. The other woman had the victim drive to her Wells Fargo Bank on Egypt Road in Lower Providence with the gun pressed into her ribs as the other woman waited outside of the bank on foot as the victim withdrew $1,500.

The victim returned and picked up the suspect standing between Rite Aid and the bank. Investigators say the suspect had the victim drive back to Home Depot in West Norriton Township where she was robbed of the money, jewelry and cash in her wallet.

Police say they told the victim they knew where she lived and details about her husband and that they knew he was working in the backyard. They had knowledge of where several other family members lived and how many children they had. The information they provided was accurate. Police say the women threatened to kill her husband and family if she alerted police or did not return to the car from the bank.

Anyone with information is asked to contact: Det. Mark Wassmer at mwassmer@wntwp.com or 610-630-1701 x312