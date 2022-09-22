Police: 8-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet from ambush shooting near Temple University

Authorities say an 8-year-old girl suffered a non-fatal graze wound to the head when a shooting erupted near Temple University on Thursday night.

Officers from the Temple Police Department and Philadelphia Police Department responded to the 1500 block of North 13th Street just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters that a vehicle with multiple shooters inside ambushed another car that was driving by, unleashing nearly 50 shots.

The girl was near the front door of a home when she was grazed in the head by stray gunfire, according to Stanford.

Police say a person inside the targeted vehicle was struck in the leg and taken to Temple University Hospital.

Law enforcement sources told FOX 29's Jennifer Joyce that a stray bullet from the shooting struck a nearby Temple dorm building known as ‘the 1300 dormitory.'

Temple alerted its campus on Twitter about the shooting investigation and urged people to avoid the area.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting and police did not provide a description of the suspect's vehicle.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw took to twitter following the shooting to voice her frustrations and demand justice.