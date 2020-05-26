Police: 9-year-old boy shot, killed inside Ogontz home

Philadelphia police say a 9-year-old boy has died after being shot in the face inside a home in the city's Ogontz section.

It happened on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, the boy was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

So far, no weapons have been recovered. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

