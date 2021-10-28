About 300 LAX passengers scramble to tarmac after chaos, confusion in terminal

Police say two people were detained after chaos and confusion between passengers at the Los Angeles International Airport briefly grounded all flights at the airport before the tarmac eventually reopened.

According to a statement released by LAX, there was a report of an armed person in Terminal 1 at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, prompting about 300 passengers to scramble from the terminal to the tarmac.

The airport's police responded to the chaotic scene, ultimately leading to two suspects being detained.

No shots were fired and no weapons were recovered, airport officials said.

The passengers' impromptu evacuation ended with two people getting hurt. Both injuries are believed to be minor to moderate. LAX said the passengers evacuated themselves to the tarmac, not airport officials.

The chaotic scene prompted LAX to briefly ground all flights before officials eventually reopened the tarmac.

SkyFOX was over LAX where more than a dozen people were spotted waiting on the tarmac.

Moments after SkyFOX was over the scene, travelers were brought back into the terminal. By 9:15 p.m., LAX announced all runways are back open and traffic is back to normal.

