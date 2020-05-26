Police: Argument between strangers leads to shooting in North Philly
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a gunman after a shooting was sparked by an argument on Monday.
Authorities say the incident happened at approximately 7 p.m on the 6900 block of Hegerman Street.
An 18-year-old woman was sitting on her porch with three friends when two unknown women approached while walking south on Hegerman Street.
An argument then ensued between the two groups of women. Eventually, the two women left but returned with two men.
Police say the suspect pulled out a gun and walked on to the porch striking an unknown man. When the offender struck the man, the firearm discharged grazing the woman on the right calf and then striking the wall.
The suspects ran off while the victim and friend ran inside the building. Ultimately, the woman refused treatment.
Authorities say the gunman is described as being a Hispanic male who was wearing a white hooded sweat shirt, red sweatpants, and red sneakers, armed with a handgun.
A second suspect is described as being a black male who wore a black hooded sweat shirt, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.
The scene was held, a weapon was recovered and no arrest was made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Northeast Detective Division.
