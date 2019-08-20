Police: Argument over social media leads to deadly double stabbing in Brewerytown

article

Police are investigating after an alleged fight over social media led to a deadly double stabbing in Brewerytown.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a fight at 29th and Jefferson streets. A 28-year-old woman was found suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

A second victim, a 23-year-old woman, was found lying on the highway. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after midnight.

Police say the fight began over social media between the two victims and a third woman who allegedly committed the stabbing.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who they say is a 19-year-old known to the victims.