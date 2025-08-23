Police arrest 14, 18-year-old after fight leads to shootout on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

article

The Brief Two teenagers, a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old, have been arrested after an exchange of gunfire on a SEPTA bus at Frankford and Kensington. No one was hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported in the incident. SEPTA Transit Police and Philadelphia Police worked together to take the suspects into custody.



Two riders exchanged gunfire during an altercation aboard a SEPTA bus on Friday night in Philadelphia, and police have arrested the teenage suspects.

What we know:

An investigation has led to the arrests of a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old male, but no one was injured in the incident. The shooting happened at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Frankford and Kensington.

According to police, the incident began as a fight between the two individuals on a Route 3 bus. After one of the teenagers exited through the rear door, he turned back toward the bus and opened fire. Simultaneously, the second male was exiting through the door and returned fire.

No one was hit by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

SEPTA Transit Police identified the gunman who fled the scene and took him into custody near Frankford and Sellers. The suspect is 14 years old. The other suspected gunman, an 18-year-old male, was taken into custody by Philadelphia Police shortly after the shooting. Police are awaiting word on charges.