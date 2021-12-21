Police: Arrest made after man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia

article

An arrest has been made after a man was shot multiple times in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 5:46 a.m. on the 2300 block of West Allegheny Street.

Police say the 41-year-old male victim was shot twice in the right arm and twice in the chest. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

In addition to an arrest being made, a gun was also recovered, according to police.

Details on the suspect have not been released at this time.

