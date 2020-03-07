Police: Arrest made in accidental shooting of 4-year-old boy in Olney
OLNEY - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot at a home Saturday night in Olney
According to police, a man in his 20s was playing with a group of children at a home 5500 block of North 4th Street when he accidentally fired a gun and struck the boy in the abdomen.
The suspect and another man reportedly fled the scene in a car with another man.
Police say the boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.
Police investigate a shooting in Olney that critically injured a four-year-old.
According to investigators, the suspect is known to the boy's family.
Police are still searching for the other person who fled the scene with the suspect.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here