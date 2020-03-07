Police: Arrest made in accidental shooting of 4-year-old boy in Olney

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a 4-year-old boy was shot at a home Saturday night in Olney

According to police, a man in his 20s was playing with a group of children at a home 5500 block of North 4th Street when he accidentally fired a gun and struck the boy in the abdomen.

The suspect and another man reportedly fled the scene in a car with another man.

Police say the boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Police investigate a shooting in Olney that critically injured a four-year-old.

According to investigators, the suspect is known to the boy's family.

Police are still searching for the other person who fled the scene with the suspect.

