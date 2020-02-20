Body found burned beyond recognition inside torched car in Logan

Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was discovered inside a burning car in Logan early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Syndenham Street just before 2 a.m. for reports of a car fire.

When crews arrived they found a 2007 Mercedes hatchback engulfed in flames. FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports that the inferno took 10 minutes to extinguish.

Once the flames were out, firefighters noticed a body burned beyond recognition in the passenger's seat of the vehicle.

"It's obviously a homicide at this time," Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "The body is burned so bad it's beyond recognition. You can't tell if it's male or female, you can't tell the age, you can't tell the race."

One investigative lead Keeley says detectives will pursue is the license plate of the vehicle, which was not destroyed in the fire.

"We were woken up by a big explosion," Marianna Martinez said. "I ran outside and saw the car engulfed in flames."

This is an ongoing investigation.

