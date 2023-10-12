Police arrest two suspects accused of impersonating police in Camden County

article

Authorities have arrested and charged two suspects for impersonating law enforcement officers in Camden County.

Shanndoah Gray, 48, of Lindenwold, and Michael Ficara, 39, of Mount Royal, were charged with multiple counts of second-degree Robbery and other offenses for incidents across Gloucester Township, Lindenwold, Winslow, Deptford Township, and Washington Township, authorities say.

During the first incident which occurred on September 19 at around 9:00 p.m. police say the two suspects, later identified as Gray and Ficara, used a red sedan to pull over a victim on Little Gloucester Road in Gloucester Township. They say the two then approached the victim and identified themselves as police officers. One of the suspects then grabbed the victim by the shirt and stole cash from him, according to police.

In a second incident on September 28 at approximately 4:45 a.m., police say the suspects attempted to stop a vehicle on Waterford Road and Route 73 in Winslow. They say the victim pulled over and was approached by the suspects who once again, identified themselves as police officers and claimed the victim was a suspect in the robbery. The victim said he wasn't comfortable and requested a marked unit be present, resulting in the suspects fleeing the area, police say.



That same day at approximately 9:05 p.m., authorities say Gray and Ficara attempted to stop an occupied vehicle parked behind the Kohl's Plaza in Washington Township. They say the suspects flashed their high beams at the victims to stop them, yelled at the victims to turn off the car, and displayed a badge. The victims then drove away. Video captured of the incident showed the suspects’ vehicle was a red Ford Taurus, which detectives later learned Ficara owned. Shortly thereafter, police say the suspects then burglarized a nearby unoccupied vehicle and stole a wallet with credit cards inside.

Later that night, at approximately 10:46 p.m., Deptford Township Police responded to a report of two suspects approaching an occupied vehicle at Almonesson Creek Park in Deptford. Police say the suspects, later identified as Gray and Ficara, identified themselves as police officers and attempted to question the driver. Because police say the victim did not believe the suspects, they called 911, and drove out of the park.

On September 30, 2023, at approximately 9:44 p.m. Lindenwold Police responded to the 700 block of E. Elm Avenue for the report of possible police impersonators. Upon arrival, officers located two male victims who said they were approached by two male suspects, later identified as Gray and Ficara, who were dressed like officers. They say the suspects searched the victims and stole money from the victims. When one of the victims confronted the two suspects, police say one of the suspects displayed a small handgun.

During the investigation, detectives from the Washington Township Police Department obtained surveillance video where they say the suspects attempted to use a credit card stolen from the vehicle burglary at an area grocery store. The suspects in the video were ultimately identified as Gray and Ficara.

According to authorities, Gray was arrested in Lindenwold on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force. While they say Ficara is currently in custody in Salem County Jail on unrelated charges.

Authorities say both suspects have been charged with the following offenses in connection to investigations in the following locations:=

Lindenwold:

2 counts of second-degree Robbery

1 count of fourth degree Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

1 count of fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Firearm

Gloucester Township:

1 count of second-degree Robbery1 count of fourth-degree Impersonating a Law Enforcement Office

Winslow Township:

1 count of second-degree Robbery

1 count of fourth-degree Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

Washington Township:

1 count of third-degree Burglary

1 count of fourth degree Impersonating a Law Enforcement Officer

1 count of fourth-degree Credit Card Theft

1 count of third-degree Theft of an Access Device (debit card)

1 count of third-degree Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards

