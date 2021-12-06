Police at New Jersey capitol boost COVID rule enforcement

article

New Jersey State Police stepped up enforcement Monday of a requirement that statehouse visitors show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the statehouse complex, including little-used doorways where no state police presence is typically present. Troopers routed visitors — even those with statehouse badges who work in the complex — to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening.

The stepped-up enforcement comes after confusion broke out last week when Republican Assembly members defied the requirement and attempted to gain access to the Assembly chamber. After initially blocking lawmakers, trooper permitted them to enter the chamber without showing vaccination proof or a negative test.

The newer security measures also come after Democratic Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said last week he was outraged by the Republicans’ behavior and called it a "colossal" security failure.

State police declined to comment on security measures, according to an emailed statement over the weekend from Trooper Charles Marchan. The statement came in response to questions about why police permitted some legislators onto the Assembly floor Thursday despite not showing the required vaccination proof of negative test.

The mandate remains in effect even as Senate and Assembly Republicans have gone to court to try to stop it. An appellate division judge last week permitted the GOP motion to advance, but without ruling on the merits. She set a possible hearing date of Dec. 13 in the case.

Monday’s Assembly hearings were moved from in-person to remote only, although the Senate held hearings in person.

