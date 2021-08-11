Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Warren County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County, Somerset County, New Castle County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Carbon County, Monroe County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Atlantic County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County

Police attempting to identify man, woman who stole bird

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

BURLINGTON, N.J. - The City of Burlington Police Department is seeking to identify a man and a woman in connection to the theft of a bird. 

The theft occurred at Bird Paradise on August 9 at approximately 1:55 p.m. 

According to police, the bird was a Sunset Lorikeet and was valued at $2,500. 

Police say the couple left in a green mid 1990s Nissan Altima with no hubcaps. 

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the individuals is asked to please contact Officer Mort Haney at 609-386-0262. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter