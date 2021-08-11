Police attempting to identify man, woman who stole bird
BURLINGTON, N.J. - The City of Burlington Police Department is seeking to identify a man and a woman in connection to the theft of a bird.
The theft occurred at Bird Paradise on August 9 at approximately 1:55 p.m.
According to police, the bird was a Sunset Lorikeet and was valued at $2,500.
Police say the couple left in a green mid 1990s Nissan Altima with no hubcaps.
Anyone with information or who is able to identify the individuals is asked to please contact Officer Mort Haney at 609-386-0262.
