Police attempting to identify man, woman who stole bird

The City of Burlington Police Department is seeking to identify a man and a woman in connection to the theft of a bird.

The theft occurred at Bird Paradise on August 9 at approximately 1:55 p.m.

According to police, the bird was a Sunset Lorikeet and was valued at $2,500.

Police say the couple left in a green mid 1990s Nissan Altima with no hubcaps.

Anyone with information or who is able to identify the individuals is asked to please contact Officer Mort Haney at 609-386-0262.

