Police: Bensalem man told undercover officer he wanted to have sex with 12-year-old girl

Bensalem Township police and the FBI have announced charges against a man they say targeted young girls on social media apps.

Keval Patel, 28, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with a minor, and related offenses.

Authorities say they began investigating Patel back in January when undercover detectives and FBI agents began targeting alleged child predators through popular social media apps.

Officers made contact with Patel through the ‘KIK’ app.

Through the app, police say Patel told an undercover officer that he wanted to have sex with a 12-year-old girl and sent a nude photo of himself.

The investigation revealed that Patel had engaged other underage girls, asking them for nude photographs and instructing them to perform sexual acts.

Patel was arraigned and released upon posting 10% of $400,000 bail.