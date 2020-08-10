Police: Boathouse row building struck by driver overnight

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the circumstances of a crash after a driver struck one of the buildings on Boathouse Row Monday morning.

The crash occurred along the famed portion of Kelly Drive around 1 a.m.

An SUV left the roadway, striking the side of one of the buildings on Boathouse Row.

FOX 29 cameras were on the scene Monday morning, where the car could still be seen in some bushes, up against one of the buildings.

Police have not released any information regarding the driver, or the cause of the crash.

