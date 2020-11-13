Police: Body found inside laundry bag on roadside in Tacony
article
TACONY - Philadelphia police are trying to identify a body found inside a laundry bag on the side of the road Friday morning in Tacony.
Police said the bag was found near the curb on the 6900 block of Edmund Street around 7:30 a.m.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. A cause of death was not given by police.
Limited information is available at this time as authorities continue to investigate.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest