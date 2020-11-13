Police: Body found inside laundry bag on roadside in Tacony

article

Philadelphia police are trying to identify a body found inside a laundry bag on the side of the road Friday morning in Tacony.

Police said the bag was found near the curb on the 6900 block of Edmund Street around 7:30 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. A cause of death was not given by police.

Limited information is available at this time as authorities continue to investigate.

