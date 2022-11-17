Police: Boy, 15, driven to hospital after shooting in North Philadelphia parking lot
DOVER, De. - Authorities say a teenager showed up to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after he was shot in a North Philadelphia parking lot.
The 15-year-old victim was driven to a Nazare Hospital by a private vehicle and placed in critical condition, according to police.
Investigators believe the teen was shot at least five times, including twice in the back, at a parking lot near the intersection of G Street and Hunting Park Avenue just before 3 p.m.
No arrests were reported by police immediately following the shooting.
Authorities have not shared a description of a possible suspect, and they have not said what might have sparked the gunfire.