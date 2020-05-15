Police: Boy, 16, shot in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police say a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5800 block of Ashland Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the boy was shot once in the groin and suffered a graze wound to his toe. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

