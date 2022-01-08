Police: Boy, 17, critical after apparent road rage shooting in Kensington

article

A teenager is making a recovery after a shooting in Kensington, according to authorities.

Police were called to the scene at the 2000 block of E. Orleans Street at approximately 6:37 p.m Saturday.

Police say the 17-year-old suffered one gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to Temple University by police and is listed in critical condition.

Authorities explained that the 17-year-old was helping an older man with some sort of auto work of a vehicle sitting on cinder blocks. They placed traffic cones in the street o protect themselves from passing vehicles.

A black Jeep Cherokee approached where the cones were placed and one of the occupants of the Cherokee confronted the men about cones obstructing their path.

An argument ensued between both groups and quickly escalated into a physical fight.

At this point, another passenger got out of the vehicle and shot the 17-year-old boy, according to authorities.

The ballistics team has not found any shell casings, which indicates that the weapon may have been a revolver.

There is no word yet on any arrests.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter