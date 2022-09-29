Police: Business owner beaten, zip tied during comic book store robbery in Bucks County

article

The business owner of a Bucks County comic book store was violently beaten and tied up during a robbery, according to police.

Authorities say officers from the Lower Southampton Township Police Department responded to the Comic Collection store in Feasterville for an assault and robbery.

According to authorities, two suspects entered the store and asked the owner to get them merchandise from a high shelf. Police say when the owner climbed the ladder to get the requested product, one of the suspects knocked him off, causing him to hit the ground.

The suspects then beat the store owner, tied him up with zip ties and held a knife to his face threatening to kill him if he did not cooperate, officials say.

Police say the two pulled out large duffel bags and loaded them with a laptop, the victim's keys, cash, comic books, Pokemon cards, action figures and other merchandise from the store.

The store owner suffered from multiple injuries, including lacerations and broken ribs, police say.

According to officials, both suspects wore disposable latex gloves and the duffel bags were discovered in the woods nearby.

As the suspects were being chased by police, they discarded several articles of clothing, including a hoodie, shirt and beanie.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact police at 215-357-1235.