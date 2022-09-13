Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa.
According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges.
Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a man at a Wawa on Lincoln Highway on September 9.
Wilson fled the scene and is being sought by authorities, according to officials.
Police are advising anyone who sees Wilson to call 911 immediately.