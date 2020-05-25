Police bust group of 200-250 people at apparent party in Brewerytown

Philadelphia police responded to a call for a reported large fight and found approximately 200-250 people in a vacant lot in the city's Brewerytown section.

The call came in around 8:45 p.m. Monday night for what was initially reported as a fight.

Police arrived at the scene on Taney and Cecil B. Moore and located a DJ, with two security guards, and a large crowd.

The majority of the crowd was young people and teenagers. Two people were arrested during the incident.

According to police, the crowd eventually dwindled down to around 40 people.

No injuries were reported.

