Police: 16-year-old arrested after assault at SEPTA bus loop

A teenager has been arrested after an assault at a SEPTA bus loop Saturday.

SEPTA Transit Police received a call for a fight at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the bus loop at Broad and Olney.

Recently released video shows the altercation, in which the suspect can be seen charging the victim and striking him with his fist.

The video ends abruptly and while officers were able to find the attacker, they were unable to locate the victim.

SEPTA Police are asking the victim and anyone else who witnessed the incident to call them at 215-580-8111.

