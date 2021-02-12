Police continue to investigate after human remains discovered in U-Haul

Less than 24 hours after police found human remains inside a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul during a traffic stop. Crime scene investigators and animal protection officers were at a home on Sanibel Street Friday morning.

ACCT Philly says they assisted police where an owner is no longer able to care for their animals anymore. They took 63 exotic animals from the home.

"Parrots, tortoises and bearded dragons," Sarah Barnett with ACCT Philly said. "Generally speaking they seemed in good health."

Public records and neighbors on Sanibel Street identified the man who lived in the home as 70-year-old Peter Gerold. Neighbors pointed to his company website where he is listed as a licensed massage therapist with kneading you therapy. They say he was kind and quick to help anymore.

Neighbors and law enforcement sources confirm one of the men in U-Haul was taken into custody Thursday was seen doing odd jobs for the victim in the last few weeks.

Police sources say they recovered remains from the garage along with items to compare for DNA.

Late Thursday, investigators found more remains and other evidence in a dumpster behind a shopping center along Bustleton Avenue.

Despite numerous cameras at Gerold's home, sources say the device that stores surveillance videos was taken from the home.

