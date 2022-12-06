Expand / Collapse search

Police: Crash in Mayfair leaves 1 dead, another injured

By FOX 29 Staff
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and another person injured on Tuesday morning. 

According to authorities, medics responded to the area of Frankford Avenue and Unruh Avenue for reports of a crash. 

Police say one person was pronounced dead on scene and another person was transported to a local hospital. 

The extent of the person's injuries are unclear at this time and police have not released further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

Officials say traffic in the area of Unruh Avenue and Rawle Street is blocked off as authorities continue their investigation. 