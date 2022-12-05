State police: Man wanted for Delaware County attempted murder, Philadelphia shooting in one morning

article

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help to locate a suspect wanted for several crimes in both Delaware County and Philadelphia.

The male suspect is accused of attempted murder in Middletown Township, Delaware County, in the early morning hours Monday.

That same morning, police say the man was responsible for an armed robbery in West Goshen Township, and an armed robbery, carjacking and shooting in Philadelphia.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police released a photo of the suspect, however no further details were provided about each incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.