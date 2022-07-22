Police: Cyclist, 28, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run involving heavy duty pick-up truck

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a hit-and-run that left a cyclist dead on Friday morning.

Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small says the incident occurred just before 1 a.m. when officers received a 911 call about a person on a bike being hit by a car in the area of N 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue.

According to authorities, when police arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from trauma to his head and injuries to his head and torso.

He was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition as he was rushed into surgery, Small says.

Police later told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the cyclist died from his injuries.

Small says the preliminary investigation reveals the cyclist was riding a mountain bike on 52nd Street when he was hit by a dark-colored or black pickup truck that was possibly a Dodge Ram.

Authorities say what is unusual about the pick up truck is that it was heavy-duty and had two sets of wheels in the back.

Investigators say witnesses told police that the truck was traveling south on 52nd Street, struck the cyclist and then made a U-turn to go north on 52nd Street.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash because the cyclist was knocked out of his sneakers when he was hit, according to Small.

Accident investigators are processing the scene and the investigation is ongoing, authorities say.