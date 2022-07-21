'We forgive you': Family of woman, 2 kids struck in Philadelphia hit-and-run say they forgive driver

Family members of a woman and two children who were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Philadelphia say they forgive the wanted person and called it a miracle that the crash did not result in deadly injuries.

Officers responded to the intersection of 50th Street and Haverford Avenue Monday night for reports of a hit-and-run. Investigators said a 29-year-old woman and two girls, ages 3 and 13, were standing on the roadside when a vehicle hopped the curb and struck all three.

The woman, later identified as Serena Grigsby, suffered a severe leg injury and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition. Police said the girls were also taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

"We're still smiling on the inside and the outside because God is with us," Sabrina Grigsby told FOX 29. "That was a miracle that happened because all lives were saved."

The Philadelphia Police Department on Thursday shared surveillance footage of the suspect's car, believed to be a dark-colored Nissan. The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 issued a $5K reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"When you see that video, you can see that those children were inches away from being catastrophically injured as well," Captain Mark Overwise told reporters.

Meanwhile, Grigsby remains hospitalized with a leg injury and family members say the kids are "pretty good."

"We forgive him or her, whoever it was, we forgive you," Sabrina said.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash, but they believe that speed may have played a factor.