Police: Death investigation underway after man found floating in river in Bridesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a river in Bridesburg.
According to police, a 37-year-old man was found floating in the river by a person walking by just after 9:30 a.m.
Authorities say crews responded to the area near the 3200 block of Buckius Street in Bridesburg and the man was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m.
SKYFOX flew over the area and observed several police cars on scene.
Police say the man's death is under investigation.