Police: Death investigation underway after man found floating in river in Bridesburg

Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a river in Bridesburg.

According to police, a 37-year-old man was found floating in the river by a person walking by just after 9:30 a.m.

Authorities say crews responded to the area near the 3200 block of Buckius Street in Bridesburg and the man was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m.

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed several police cars on scene.

Police say the man's death is under investigation.