Expand / Collapse search

Police: Death investigation underway after man found floating in river in Bridesburg

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Police say a man was found floating in a river in Bridesburg on Wednesday morning. 

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a man's body was found floating in a river in Bridesburg. 

According to police, a 37-year-old man was found floating in the river by a person walking by just after 9:30 a.m. 

Authorities say crews responded to the area near the 3200 block of Buckius Street in Bridesburg and the man was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

SKYFOX flew over the area and observed several police cars on scene. 

Police say the man's death is under investigation. 