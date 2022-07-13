Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in the head while walking into his Wissinoming home

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man who was ambushed by shooters while walking into his home on Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. and 15th District officers responded to calls for reports of gunshots on the 6100 block of Walker Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 34-year-old man laying on the sidewalk in front of his home, where he lived with his family, according to officials.

Investigators say he was shot at least one time in the head and he was unresponsive.

Police rushed him to Jefferson Hospital, but he did not survive, authorities say.

Family members and witnesses told the man pulled up to his home, got out of the car and was walking towards the home's front steps when three men approached and fired shots, according to police.

Police say 17 shots were fired in the deadly shooting.

According to authorities, investigators have not yet determined what the motive for the shooting was.

Authorities say they are searching for three men who were last seen fleeing south on Walker Street.