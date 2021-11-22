Police: Delaware man charged with killing wife, family dog

article

Delaware State Police say a Harrington man has been charged with killing his wife and the family dog.

Police say Richard Nelson called 911 to report that he killed his wife and dog Sunday morning.

A responding Harrington police officer found a woman dead on the floor.

Police say Nelson came out of the garage and was taken into custody. Police say troopers and detectives confirmed that the woman, Sandra Nelson, had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Police also found the family dog stabbed to death. Richard Nelson has been charged with first-degree murder and other offenses.

It’s not known whether he has an attorney.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter