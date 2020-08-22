Police: Dirt bike driver critical after running red light, crashing into car

article

Authorities say a person is in extremely critical condition after a stolen dirt bike blew through a stoplight and crashed into a turning car Friday night in Hunting Park.

According to police, the accident happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Street and Bristol Street.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was making a lefthand turn onto Bristol Street when a person doing a wheelie on a dirt bike ignored the stoplight and struck the side of the woman's car.

The driver of the bike was rushed to Einstein Hospital in extremely critical condition. The woman and her 6-year-old and 7-year-old passengers were not injured.

