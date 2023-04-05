Police: Disorderly group of juveniles gathers on Market Street, 1 officer hurt

At least one officer was hurt and three people were arrested when police say a massive group of juveniles ran rampant on a Philadelphia street Wednesday night.

Preliminary information from the Philadelphia Police Department said several hundred juveniles were "causing a disturbance" around 9 p.m.

Police say the officer who was hurt suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 29's Market Street camera captured at least a dozen police cars racing down Market Street and stopping near 9th street.

Investigators have not said what motivated the unruly crowd.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Twitter said the "destructive and disruptive" behavior "will not be tolerated."

"I'm saddened when young people engage in behavior that endangers themselves and others, especially because it is not representative of the majority of our city's youth, who are positively engaged in their communities," Kenney wrote in a second tweet.

The frenzy on Market Street happened around the same spot where an off-duty Fashion District security guard was non-fatally shot on Tuesday evening.