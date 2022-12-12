Police: Double shooting in Frankford leaves 1 dead, teen injured

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a double shooting in Frankford.

According to police, the shooting occurred on the 5300 block of Jackson Street around 3:46 a.m. on Monday.

Authorities say a male, whose age remains unknown at this time, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on scene at 4:17 a.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the right thigh and transported to Temple University hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The scene of the shooting was held for investigators and no weapon was recovered, according to officials.

The shooting remains under investigation.